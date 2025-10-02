October 02, 2025 1:08 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol extends Dussehra greetings, urges everyone to burn away negativity and embrace kindness

Sunny Deol extends Dussehra greetings, urges everyone to burn away negativity and embrace kindness

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to social media to wish everyone on the occasion of Dussehra. He shared a heartfelt message about embracing kindness, courage, and compassion.

On Thursday, the ‘Jaat’ actor took to his Instagram stories and shared his greeting that read, “Happy Dussehra, this Dussehra, lets burn away the negativity within us and light up with kindness, courage, and compassion. #HappyDussehra.”

Many celebrities have taken to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, who is currently in Delhi, had earlier shared a fun and heartwarming video, capturing his journey to the national capital for his nephew’s wedding. In the clip, the ‘Gadar’ actor was seen driving and sharing his excitement about reuniting with his family for the wedding celebrations. He took to his Instagram Stories to post the clip, capturing his joyful highway drive. He captioned it, “Main nikla gaddi leke, next stop: Delhi.” In the video, Sunny was also heard speaking in Punjabi, expressing his happiness about attending his nephew’s wedding and mentioning that his parents and the entire family would be there to celebrate together.

On the professional front, Sunny is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action-war drama “Border 2,” which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 22, 2026. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war epic is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

While the original “Border” (1997) depicted the historic Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war, the highly anticipated sequel is reportedly inspired by the 1999 Kargil War.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Why Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan a ‘marketing guru’

Why Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan a ‘marketing guru’

'Patriot' Teaser out: Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller!

'Patriot' Teaser out: Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller!

Women’s WC: Smriti and Pratika have taken a lot of pressure off us, says Harmanpreet

Women’s WC: Smriti and Pratika have taken a lot of pressure off us, says Harmanpreet

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others celebrate the triumph of good over evil on Dussehra

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others celebrate the triumph of good over evil on Dussehra

Manoj Paramahamsa tells Pawan Kalyan: Always thought Vijay was the hardest working star but you went one step ahead!

Manoj Paramahamsa tells Pawan Kalyan: Always thought Vijay was the hardest working star but you went one step ahead!

SBI sees inflation below RBI projections, calls it a regulatory policy too

SBI sees inflation below RBI projections, calls it a regulatory policy too

Outrage after photos show ex-B'desh minister handcuffed to hospital bed before his death

Outrage after photos show ex-B'desh minister handcuffed to hospital bed before his death

Scientists observe Parkinson's 'trigger' in human brain tissue

Scientists observe Parkinson's 'trigger' in human brain tissue

Expect 1 more policy rate cut by RBI this fiscal: Report

Expect 1 more policy rate cut by RBI this fiscal: Report

1st Test: Siraj picks three as India reduce West Indies to 90/5 at lunch

1st Test: Siraj picks three as India reduce West Indies to 90/5 at lunch