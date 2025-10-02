Sunny Deol extends Dussehra greetings, urges everyone to burn away negativity and embrace kindness

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to social media to wish everyone on the occasion of Dussehra. He shared a heartfelt message about embracing kindness, courage, and compassion.

On Thursday, the ‘Jaat’ actor took to his Instagram stories and shared his greeting that read, “Happy Dussehra, this Dussehra, lets burn away the negativity within us and light up with kindness, courage, and compassion. #HappyDussehra.”

Many celebrities have taken to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, who is currently in Delhi, had earlier shared a fun and heartwarming video, capturing his journey to the national capital for his nephew’s wedding. In the clip, the ‘Gadar’ actor was seen driving and sharing his excitement about reuniting with his family for the wedding celebrations. He took to his Instagram Stories to post the clip, capturing his joyful highway drive. He captioned it, “Main nikla gaddi leke, next stop: Delhi.” In the video, Sunny was also heard speaking in Punjabi, expressing his happiness about attending his nephew’s wedding and mentioning that his parents and the entire family would be there to celebrate together.

On the professional front, Sunny is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action-war drama “Border 2,” which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 22, 2026. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war epic is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

While the original “Border” (1997) depicted the historic Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war, the highly anticipated sequel is reportedly inspired by the 1999 Kargil War.

--IANS

ps/