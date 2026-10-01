Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera Shah her ‘Powerful Bahu’, Kashmera credits her for teaching it all

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah recently, reunited at a family function where they were seen, posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Sunita and Kashmera were seen holding each other closely as they interacted with the paparazzi.

While posing for the paparazzi, Kashmera jokingly told the photographers, “You asked for a power couple, right?!. We are a power couple.” Sunita immediately responded with an affectionate compliment, calling Kashmera her “powerful bahu.”

“She is my powerful bahu,” Sunita said. Kashmera, expressing her gratitude towards Sunita, immediately responded, “Aap hi ne sab sikhaya hai. (You have taught it all to me.”

The moment comes after the much-talked-about reconciliation between Sunita, Kashmera and comedian Krushna Abhishek following years of estrangement.

The families had remained distant for around 14 years before Sunita made a surprise appearance on the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3, where she reunited with Krushna and Kashmera.

Krushna and Kashmera were seen emotional upon seeing her.

When Sunita finally met Krushna and Kashmera on the show, the emotional reunion saw the couple apologise for the past.

Kashmera acknowledged that there had been moments when she had been rude to Sunita and Govinda and expressed regret over them. Sunita, too, chose to forgive the couple and hugged them out.

The reunion became even more emotional when Sunita met Krushna and Kashmera's children, Rayaan and Krishaang, for the first time.

Since then, Sunita and Kashmera have been seen sharing a much warmer equation in public.

Even amidst the Sunita Ahuja and Govinda feud, Kashmera has been seen supporting her Mami in public, calling her a very strong lady.

–IANS

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