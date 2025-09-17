September 17, 2025 12:14 AM हिंदी

Sunil Bharti Mittal lauds PM Modi’s forward-thinking, technology-first approach

Sunil Bharti Mittal lauds PM Modi’s forward-thinking, technology-first approach

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday hailed the forward-thinking, technology-first approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has laid a strong foundation to use technology for inclusive progress.

On the eve of Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday, Mittal recounted how during a visit to the UK, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his unique ability to listen to industry leaders and instantly grasp and amplify ideas that are good for the country".

In a post on social media platform X by Bharti Airtel as part of the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign, he said a prime example is PM Modi’s visit to Japan, where he promised to create a single-window clearance desk in the PMO for Japanese investors, "a move that fundamentally changed their perspective on investing in India".

Addressing top business leaders of Japan and India in Tokyo in September 2014, PM Modi had remarked that rules and laws are being changed in India, which would show results in the near future.

Asserting that good governance is his priority, the Prime Minister said single window clearances are a significant part of it as he realises the importance of easing business, simplifying procedures, quickening processes and using technology.

Mittal further stated that this forward-thinking, technology-first approach of PM Modi is not new.

"Sunil Mittal recalls that as Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi pioneered grassroots development by connecting every village panchayat via VSAT, a first-of-its-kind project in the country. This laid a strong foundation and showcased his deep commitment to using technology for inclusive progress", according to the post by Bharti Airtel.

The nation gears up to celebrate PM Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), and powerful stories are emerging under the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign — showcasing the Prime Minister’s personal impact on people from all walks of life.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

‘First meeting remains etched in my heart’: Maha BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole on PM Modi’s birthday

‘First meeting remains etched in my heart’: Maha BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole on PM Modi’s birthday

PM Modi’s advice brought a positive change in my life: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb

PM Modi’s advice brought a positive change in my life: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb

‘He stood by us in defeat & in victory’: Siraj lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support on eve of his 75th birthday

‘He stood by us in defeat & in victory’: Siraj lauds PM Modi’s support on eve of his 75th birthday

West Indies recall Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, add rookie left-arm spinner for two-Test series in India. Photo credit: Cricket WI

West Indies recall Chanderpaul, Athanaze; add rookie spinner for two-Test series in India

Riteish Deshmukh mourns the loss of his lawyer friend Siddharth Shinde

Riteish Deshmukh mourns the loss of his lawyer friend Siddharth Shinde

Hema Malini wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday: 'Pray for your health & long life'

Hema Malini wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday: 'Pray for your health & long life'

PM Modi's birthday gift fulfills Amethi's 40-year dream

PM Modi's birthday gift fulfills Amethi's 40-year dream

Tanzid Hasan’s fifty guides Bangladesh to 154/5 against Afghanistan in crucial Group A match in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Tanzid’s fifty guides Bangladesh to 154/5 against Afghanistan

Sunil Bharti Mittal lauds PM Modi’s forward-thinking, technology-first approach

Sunil Bharti Mittal lauds PM Modi’s forward-thinking, technology-first approach

Resolve for 'Developed India' will gain new energy from Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi

Resolve for 'Developed India' will gain new energy from Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi