March 16, 2026 12:27 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra poses for glamourous photoshoot in Oscar-special all-white ensemble

Priyanka Chopra poses for glamorous photoshoot in Oscar-special all-white ensemble

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of striking pictures on her social media account, leaving fans impressed with her glamorous look that she donned for the Oscar special night.

Posting the pictures, the actor captioned the post as, “And the Oscar goes to…”

In the pictures, the Barfi actress is seen posing in a strapless white gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit with feather detailing.

In one of the black-and-white clicks, she is seen standing by a balcony wall with mountains visible in the background.

Another picture shows her seated indoors in a robe while showcasing an elegant diamond necklace and ring.

A lot many behind-the-scenes photos shared by the actress, capture her stylists adjusting her outfit as she prepares for the shoot.

Another frame shows cameras and crew flocking around her as she smiles during the photography session.

The carousel post also includes playful and graceful moments from the shoot.

Reflecting her fun personality, Priyanka, in another picture is seen standing on a staircase with her arms stretched wide, and posing cutely.

Fans flooded the comments section praising her look and aura, with one user writing, “PC mother of all stunners.”

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra took to the stage along with actor Javier Bardem to present the International Feature Film Oscar at the 98th edition of the Academy Awards on Monday.

The duo presented the award to Norway's ‘Sentimental Value’, directed by Joachim Trier.

As Priyanka and the ‘No Country for Old Men’ made an appearance on the stage, Javier Bardem roared on the mic, “Free Palestine”.

Priyanka attended the ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas, who wore a classic black tuxedo that complemented her monochrome ensemble.

–IANS

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