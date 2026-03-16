‘Shreya Ghoshal would secretly watch SRK’s Fauji during her music classes’, reveals her Guru

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Stalwart singe Shreya Ghoshal was left stunned after her Guru Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who graced the singing reality show, Indian Idol, revealed a fun secret of Shreya Ghoshal from her childhood days.

While talking about Shreya, Guruji highlighted her fun and playful side.

He revealed how the singer while in her childhood, during the music sessions, would sneak out to the living area of his house, to watch Fauji and Ramayan serials that his family would be watching.

Recalling those memories, he said, “Shararti toh bachche thode se hote hi hain. Jaise mere saath seekhne aati thi, do-dhai ghante ki class hum lete the. Beech mein, main neeche paani peene jaate the, toh neeche Fauji serial ya Ramayan ya Mahabharat ghar wale dekhte rehte the, toh yeh bhi thodi der baith jaati thi. Phir hamari wife kehti thi, ‘Guru ji upar intezaar kar rahe hain…’ Lekin music mein bahut sincere thi.”

(Children are naturally a little mischievous. When she used to come to learn from me, our class would last for about two to two-and-a-half hours. In between, when I would go downstairs to drink water, the family downstairs would be watching shows like Fauji, Ramayan, or Mahabharat, and she would sit there for a while watching them. Then my wife would say, ‘Guru ji is waiting upstairs…’ But when it came to music, she was very sincere)

The highlight of the episode came when host Aditya Narayan read out a heartfelt letter written by Shreya for her Guruji in her childhood, that left everyone on set deeply moved.

Talking about the SRK starrer Fauji, the show holds a special place in Indian television history as it marked the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan.

The 1989 series followed the journey of young army cadets during their training and quickly became popular among viewers.

Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Abhimanyu Rai stood out and played a key role in introducing him to audiences, paving his way into Bollywood.

–IANS

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