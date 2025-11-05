Suniel Shetty says 'keep being you' as daughter Athiya Shetty turns a year older

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty wished his daughter Athiya Shetty as she turned 33 years old on Wednesday.

The 'Dhadkan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of the father and daughter duo posing in a cafe.

Wishing Athiya on her special day, Suniel penned, "Wishing my (Beating heart emoji) heart in a human form , a beautiful soul … a beautiful day … happy birthday my baby … keep shining , keep believing, keep being you (sic)."

Suniel is often seen talking about his beautiful bond with his daughter and is also believed to be extremely close to his son-in-law, KL Rahul.

For the unversed, Athiya started dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul back in 2019. After being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

After almost two years of enjoying marital bliss, Athiya and Rahul welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025, whom they have named Evaarah.

Athiya made her acting debut with the romantic entertainer "Hero" in 2015, where she appeared opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

After this, Athiya was roped in as the female lead in the romantic comedy Mubarakan in 2017 and the comedy drama "Motichoor Chaknachoor" in 2019, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After this, Athiya decided to quit acting.

Talking about Suniel, he will next be seen in the highly anticipated laughter ride, "Welcome to the Jungle".

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the latest instalment of the popular 'Welcome' franchise enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, along with others.

The movie marks the third part of the 'Welcome' franchise, after "Welcome" in 2007 and "Welcome Back" in 2015.

Furthermore, Suniel also has "Hera Pheri 3", along with Akshay Kumar, in his kitty.

--IANS

pm/