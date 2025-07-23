Sumukhi Suresh on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Unpreparedness is the most beautiful part of this journey

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Comedian Sumukhi Suresh, who will be seen in the upcoming reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, has talked about what makes it special. She says it thrives on the unpredictable and that the unpreparedness is the most beautiful part of the journey.

The show places 11 independent urban women in the heart of rural India for over 60 days. As they navigate daily activities, adapt to a slower pace of life, and absorb the wisdom of rural living.

Sumukhi said, “I’m incredibly excited and equally nervous as this is going to be the very first time I live in a village, and that too as a part of a reality show. That’s a challenge like no other! All 11 of us are stepping into this without any of the comforts we’re used to, no phones, no gadgets, and if you think we know what’s coming, trust me, we don’t.”

She added: “That’s what makes Chhoriyan Chali Gaon so special — it thrives on the unpredictable. The unpreparedness is the most beautiful part of this journey.”

Rannvijay Singha steps in as host, mentor, and motivator, guiding the contestants through every twist and turns.

Sumukhi added, “And when it comes to a host, Rannvijay is hands down the perfect person to guide us through this. His personality strikes that perfect balance between motivating a contestant and someone who can hold us accountable.”

The comedian said that she is so proud to be a part of this show and hopes she can entertain and connect with people through this real experience.

The show will air on Zee TV.

Sumukhi is known for humorous sketches which she writes and performs in. She has been a part of stand-up comedy shows like Comicstaan, Go Straight Take Left, Comedy premier League. her solo special, Don't Tell Amma, and the web series, 'Pushpavalli'.

--IANS

dc/