Suman Ghosh calls him and 'Familywala' actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee ‘A deadly combination’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Suman Ghosh has concluded the shoot for his forthcoming drama, "Familywala," and, commemorating the occasion, the director decided to pen a heartfelt note for his lead actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

Applauding Shiboprosad, he termed their association as a “deadly combination.”

Suman uploaded photographs from the first and last day of the shoot, and looking back at their journey together, Suman wrote, “The two photos are from the first day of the shoot and the last day of shoot of Familywala, respectively. It succinctly tells the story of our director-actor relationship. As Shibu says, ‘A deadly combination.”.

He further disclosed that his admiration for Shiboprosad dates back decades. “Ever since I watched Rituparno Ghosh’s Bariwali, where Shibu played a small role, I was intrigued by him," the director confessed.

Calling the experience “an absolute delight,” Suman added, “I kept pushing him as an actor to see how far he goes — it was almost like a game amongst us. The sheer range of his acting prowess, the unpredictability of his reactions, the improvisations, and his intensity took the script to a different level. That is what pleases a director the most.”

Now that the film has wrapped, Suman admitted that he will miss their creative exchanges and Shiboprosad’s humour on set.

“Ultimately, it’s for the audience to judge. Hope all of you will like our Familywala,” he concluded.

Reciprocating all the love, Shiboprosad said, "The film that Suman Ghosh is making for Windows’ 25th anniversary has a truly unique concept — something different and extraordinary. It carries an idea that the audience will experience in a very powerful way."

Sharing that he feels extremely fortunate to be a part of this project, he added, "Through it, I had the opportunity to connect with one of the most important characters in my journey — someone who blessed me and placed their trust in me. For that, I am deeply grateful."

--IANS

pm/