Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Over 4.53 crore accounts opened since 2015, says govt

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Over 4.53 crore accounts have been opened to empower the future of girls, under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) in the last 11 years, the government said on Wednesday.

Launched in January 2015 under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the scheme was designed as a bridge between financial security and social transformation.

By encouraging families to plan early for their daughters’ education and well-being, SSY has helped instill a sense of confidence, inclusion, and long-term progress at the grassroots level. More than Rs 3.33 lakh crore deposited till December 2025, the govt said, in an official statement.

“As the SSY completes 11 years on January 22, it stands as a testament to the collective faith of millions of families in the promise of their daughters,” the statement said.

“Since inception, over 4.53 crore accounts have opened. Total deposits in SSY accounts have crossed Rs 3,33,000 crore, till December 2025,” it added.

To avail the scheme, parents or legal guardians can open an account for their girl child at any India Post office or branch of any public sector bank and authorised private sector banks (HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDBI Bank).

The account may be opened anytime from the birth of the girl child until she attains the age of 10 years.

Only one SSY account is permitted per girl child, and a family can open accounts for a maximum of two girl children.

The account is also transferable to any location within India.

Notably, the account is managed by the parent/ guardian until the girl child reaches the age of 18. Upon turning 18, the account holder can take control of the account herself by submitting the necessary documents.

The account can begin with a minimum initial deposit of Rs 250 in the SSY account, with the total annual deposit limit capped at Rs 1,50,000.

Deposits can be made for a period of up to fifteen years from the account opening date.

The scheme is aimed at building long-term financial security for the girl child by offering high returns, tax benefits, and flexible withdrawal options for education and future needs.

It also provides an attractive interest rate, which is periodically notified by the Ministry of Finance, helping savings grow steadily over time.

"The current interest rate in the SSY scheme of 8.2 per cent per annum is among the highest for savings instruments dedicated to daughters," the statement said.

"As India advances toward greater gender equality and inclusion, SSY plays a vital role in ensuring that every girl is supported with the resources and confidence she needs to grow, succeed, and realise her full potential," it added.

