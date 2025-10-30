October 30, 2025 11:16 PM हिंदी

Suhana Khan bursts into laughter as Orry dresses up like Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious video

Suhana Khan bursts into laughter as Orry dresses up like Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious video

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, once again left fans in splits with his latest video that went viral online.

In the clip shared by Orry on his social media account, he can be seen dressing up like American pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, known for her chart-topping hits like Espresso and Please Please Please. The fun video also features actress Suhana Khan, who couldn't control her laughter as Orry stepped out of a room dressed in a glittery outfit inspired by Sabrina's signature concert look.

Seeing Suhana burst into laughter, Orry, visibly surprised, asked her, "Why are you laughing? You told me to dress up like Sabrina Carpenter." Still laughing uncontrollably, Suhana clarified the mix-up by saying, "I told you to dress like Carpenter, not Sabrina Carpenter." The hilarious exchange between the two quickly went viral, with fans calling it one of the funniest moments from Orry's recent content.

Adding to the fun, actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a cheeky comment on the post, writing, “It's the underboob for me,” which further sent social media into a frenzy. Talking about Suhana Khan on the professional front, the young actress is all set to share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the much-awaited film King. The project marks Suhana's big-screen debut after her OTT debut in The Archies.

The film, produced under Shah Rukh Khan's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, is generating massive buzz.

The first look of King is expected to be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. King also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

‘Hopeful my wife Usha becomes Christian’: US VP Vance

‘Hopeful my wife Usha becomes Christian’: US VP Vance

Chunky Panday wishes his "little baby" Ananya Panday on her birthday

SRK's reply to a fan asking for a room in Mannat is hilarious (Photo: Instagram/IANS)

SRK's reply to a fan asking for a room in Mannat is hilarious

PM Modi meets Sardar Patel's family ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations in Gujarat tomorrow

PM Modi meets Sardar Patel's family ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations in Gujarat tomorrow

Suhana Khan bursts into laughter as Orry dresses up like Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious video

Suhana Khan bursts into laughter as Orry dresses up like Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious video

Exes Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya break down talking about their relationship that ended on a sour note

Exes Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya break down talking about their relationship that ended on a sour note

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,220 crore development projects at Statue of Unity on eve of National Unity Day

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,220 crore development projects at Statue of Unity on eve of National Unity Day

India's iDEX initiative emerges as key driver for defence innovations: Report (File image)

India's iDEX initiative emerges as key driver for defence innovations: Report

Terror sponsor Pakistan overseeing counterterrorism framework huge irony: Report

Terror sponsor Pakistan overseeing counterterrorism framework huge irony: Report

Madrassa education in Pakistan deepens inequality, nurtures extremism: Report (File image)

Madrassa education in Pakistan deepens inequality, nurtures extremism: Report