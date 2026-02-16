Sudipto Sen wished to create a universal cinematic experience of Indian occult world with 'Charak'

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) 'The Kerala Story' fame director Sudipto Sen has unveiled the teaser for his forthcoming folklore thriller "Charak: Fair of Faith" on Monday.

Talking about his next, Sudipto, who is backing the project, shared that his primary motivation behind making "Charak" stemmed from his profound creative urge to create a universal cinematic experience of the Indian occult world.

"Both as a maker and as an audience—a reflective story ingrained deep into the human psyche, with relatable characters navigating the enigmatic grey zones against the backdrop of a visually scary traditional cult festival, and also carrying a universal poignant appeal," the director went on to explain.

The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada’s PEN Studios. Speaking about the film, Dr. Gada added, “This genre is relatively underexplored and immediately intrigued us as a studio, since we constantly strive to bring freshness and innovation to our storytelling."

Coming back to the teaser, the preview provides an insight into a community preparing for the Charak mela, while clinging to the belief that it is their last chance to have long-unanswered wishes fulfilled. As the mela’s fervor and rituals intensify, unsettling questions around faith, sacrifice, and devotion begin to surface.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers penned the caption, "Faith can save. Blind faith can destroy. #CHARAK – Fair of Faith | Official Teaser Out Now Watch now. Tell us - faith or fear? (sic)"

The core cast of the drama has Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal playing pivotal roles in the movie made under the direction of Shieladitya Moulik.

"Charak" has been produced by Sipping Tea Cinemas, in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt serving as the associate producer.

The screenplay of the movie has been written by Farauq Malik.

"Charak is expected to get a theatrical release on March 6.

--IANS

pm/