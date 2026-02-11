Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Rahul’s ‘venomous’ charge, says LoP lowering the dignity of House 

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s distasteful and “venomous” diatribe at the government, during debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and accused him and the Congress party of undermining the dignity and sanctity of the House.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference at party HQs, soon after Rahul’s speech, left the BJP MPs seething over his bitter barbs on the Prime Minister, saying that the Leader of Opposition went on a lie-spreading spree and made repeated false accusations, driven purely by his disdain and scorn for PM Modi.

“Congress is decimated and depressed over a series of electoral defeats and is hence resorting to repeated instances of theatrics, despite being called out on multiple occasions by the House Speaker, in recent times,” Trivedi told the press.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking on the Union Budget 2026-27, claimed that the government capitulated before the US in inking the trade deal and surrendered India’s interests.

Responding to the charge, the Rajya Sabha MP said that Rahul’s claims of the nation being “sold out” is a bundle of venomous lies and then went on to dig multiple “sell-out" instances from the Congress era.

“During the oil deal with ex-Iraq president Saddam Hussein, Congress leader Natwar Singh was forced to resign, during the Indo-US nuclear deal, a Congress leader was under the lens for “money arranged” claims,” he stated.

Showing the mirror to Rahul’s claims of capitulation and surrender by the Indian govt, Sudhanshu Trivedi cited instances of Congress eras, when its own foreign ministers admitted to “intense US pressure” on record and also deferred India’s nuclear tests, slated in 1995.

“I want to ask Congress as to why it always stands against the nation and in the interests of foreign firms and entities. Be it Howitzer, AgustaWestland deal or Hindenburg, it was the Congress party which stood by their side,” he remarked.

Slamming Rahul over the memoir book row, he said that the Congress MP was fact-checked by both the former Army Chief as well as the publisher, yet he kept raising the issue with shamelessness.

He also pointed to the Doklam gaffe by Rahul, when questioning the Centre over General MM Naravane’s unpublished book.

“Rahul Gandhi wanted to speak on Galwan but kept harping on Doklam. This is what happens when you read the text given to you,” Trivedi stated.

“When Doklam happened, neither General Naravane was the Army chief, nor Rajnath Singh was the Defence Minister,” he added.

He also asked Congress why it manufactured a controversy over Naravane’s book when this marked a clear violation of the Official Secrets Act, Army Act and also reminded the party that the conversations between then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and General Manekshaw during the 1971 war still remain a secret.

He further said that the personalised hatred against the Prime Minister and repeated electoral setbacks have left the Leader of the Opposition anguished, and this was the reason that the Congress party was 'feeling compelled' to disregard the House and subvert long-standing Parliamentary conventions.

