Sudhanshu Trivedi highlights India's global AI leadership, Oppn in 'perpetual frustration'

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Highlighting India's technological achievements, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Thursday, praised the country's progress in the tech sector, while criticising the Opposition for failing to acknowledge it.

Trivedi said, "On one hand, everyone connected to India's technology sector is excited, and the people of the country feel proud. On the other hand, the Congress party and other opposition leaders have not issued a single statement appreciating it. Forget appreciation; they haven't even given a positive statement. Technological development should remain above politics, yet they continue to project personal envy and resentment toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is very unfortunate."

He added that when BJP was in the Opposition, it had consistently acknowledged every technological advancement in India and praised the role of scientists.

"At the very least, the Opposition could have recognised and lauded the achievements of our tech sector," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Trivedi described India as emerging as a new nation, while the Congress remains mired in perpetual frustration.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP's comments come as the World AI Summit is being held in India, featuring participation from global leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with heads of state from 22 other countries.

"Prominent global IT companies are also participating in the event, reflecting India's growing stature in artificial intelligence."

Recalling past skepticism, Trivedi noted that a former Finance Minister (referring indirectly to P. Chidambaram) had once reportedly said in the Parliament that Indians lacked the ability to learn new technologies or understand digital transactions.

Today, BJP leader Trivedi said that India is the number one country in digital transactions and is demonstrating its leadership in AI on the global stage, a feat he attributed to the strategic vision and capable leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He also hailed the Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and his team for their "highly commendable efforts in giving practical shape to the Prime Minister's vision".

Commenting on artificial intelligence, Trivedi said, "AI, or 'Kritim Buddhi' in Hindi, is a magnificent achievement. However, it cannot be appreciated by those with 'Vikrit buddhi' (perverted intellect). Only those lacking fundamental intelligence are unable to perceive India's glory in AI."

