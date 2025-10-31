Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Shekhar Kapur is a much better father than he was a husband

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Suchitra Krishnamoorthy has been a single mother to her daughter, Kaveri. The actress, who married filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, separated from him in the year 2006.

Talking to IANS on Friday, Suchtra said that while Kapur was a difficult husband, he has been an incredible father to their daughter Kaveri.

"He's always been available as a father. He's a very good father," she told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

"I always tell him that as difficult as he was with me, that nice he is to his daughter, and bless him for that. I never got to see that side of him. A man, a husband and a father are completely different people. She's got the benefit of knowing him as a father, and it's beautiful."

She added, "So she has a very close relationship with her father. And I am very grateful for it because there are people who have been really nasty to their children. But Shekhar -- woh woh jaan dete hai bachhi pe."

When IANS asked if Kaveri ever felt the pressure to live up to the legacy of the Kapur-Krishnamoorthi clan, Suchitra said, "There is always pressure on every child of parents who have already achieved something. And showbiz is even worse -- unlike business or everything else, where everything is not out in the open and up for public scrutiny. So yes, she definitely, definitely feels the pressure."

The actress also said, "She also feels the pressure of the trauma she faced when Shekhar and I separated. The trauma of the public scandals, the negativity and the backlash -- just the hostility and things that she saw between her parents and the court cases and everything."

She further revealed, "It was very damaging, very, very damaging for her, since she was a child then. So I would say as long as you can try to make your relationship work, then you must try. But in some situations, when you just can't, then ultimately, you have to stand up for yourself also."

When IANS asked her how difficult it was for her while going through divorce at a young age, Suchitra said, "It's really hard. I feel I could have managed my emotions much better. I could have done things so differently, but I tried my best, and I did the best I could when I did it. You know, of course, wisdom comes with age and experience, but it was very difficult back then."

She added, "Sometimes, you know, a lot of people who are going through turmoil, citing my example, say, 'But you did it. Even I can do it.' I tell them, 'No, you can't. You have no idea. You have no idea how tough it is. It's killing.' You know, it's just killing, but you do it ultimately. But why would they end their relationship unless there's no choice? In my case, I didn't have a choice emotionally, spiritually, or just as a person. You know, I didn't have a choice. I had to do it."

The actress also said, "No, don't, don't take inspiration. Be practical with your decisions. Think not only of yourself, but also of the child. Be practical and think wise and overall."

