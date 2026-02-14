Subhash Ghai thrilled as Anand Bakshi’s son gifts father's ‘chasme’: He's written 2000 songs wearing them     

Mumbai Feb 14 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol promises to be a nostalgic journey back to the golden era of bollywood music.

The stage witnessed a heartwarming confluence of generations as Rakesh Bakshi , the son of legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi joined the show as a special guest. Adding to the star studded evening, filmmaker Subhash Ghai set to honour the enduring legacy of the iconic songwriter.

The atmosphere turned deeply emotional when Rakesh Bakshi shared a personal anecdote with Subhash revealing a sentimental treasure he brought for the occasion.

“Main ek aisi cheez laya hoon apne sath jo Subhash pehechanenge, Bakshi sahab ke chashme”.He must have written atleast more than two thousand songs wearing these glasses”. Rakesh mentioned this by pulling out his father’s glasses.

Moved by the gesture, Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane, paying tribute to Anandji by revealing his favourite song of Anandji he stated that while singers make a song feel good but it is the lyricist who adds soul to the songs through his choicest words and writing.

“I feel extremely blessed and lucky that Anand Bakshi wrote many songs for my movies. I feel he would understand the feel and the story of my movie more than me.”

He added, “Mera the most favourite Anand Bakshi ka gaana hai “Zindagi ke safar mein guzar zaate hai jo mukam”. Main chahuga aaj ke mehfil mein Shreya ki aap yeh gaana gaake sunaye”, he expressed his desire to hear the masterpiece performed live from the singing maestro Shreya Ghosal who is a part of Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge.

