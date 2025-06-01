Subhash Ghai talks about his 60 years of friendship with Shatrughan Sinha

June 01, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai cherishes his 60-year friendship with veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, stemming from their Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) days and first film, Kalicharan, which released in 1976.

Subhash went on to reflect on a joyful dinner at Shatrughan’s home, where his son, Luv, took their picture, highlighting their continued bond despite their differing career paths.

Subhash wrote: “It was a happy moment for me last night when LUV SINHA son of our dear poonam sinha n SHATRUGHAN SINHA clicked our picture at my home during dinner with friends (sic).”

He added: “SHATRUGHAN SINHA my old friend since our FTII days - struggling years in show business- n made our first film KALICHARAN N created own space of success-. We became a close family till date Tho his passion led him to politics n my passion to film making n as an educationist. But we meet at all occasions till date since 60 years with our wonderful families (sic).”

The filmmaker concluded: “Last night We really enjoyed laughed spoke like old college good friends with promising luv n Kush n our jovial good friends shashi ranjan n rumy jaffery “Shatrughan is gold by heart but iron rod by his mind as always. If I know him (sic).”

Talking about “Kalicharan,” it is an action thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri and Danny Denzongpa.

The film was the directorial debut of Subhash Ghai and was the breakthrough role for stars Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy. It was later remade into the Telugu film Khaidi Kalidasu, the Kannada film Kaalinga, the Tamil film Sangil and the Malayalam film Pathamudayam.

Last month, Subhash spoke about introducing Jackie Shroff with Hero, which was released 42 years ago.

Ghai penned on his Instagram, "You need to have a courage to produce a FILM with NEW HERO on big scale with creative freedom to make a block buster like HERO which ran for 75 weeks n its music is still haunting. After 43 years."

The director added, "Thanks to my team my actors n distributors n financier who supported me to establish MUKTA ARTS in 1982. Post HERO mukta arts groomed many stars who are legends today n produced 42 films under mukta...Feel blessed."

