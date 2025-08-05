Subhash Ghai says 'Saiyaara' 'Mahavatar Narsimha’s success breaks major myths in Indian cinema

August 05, 2025 5:55 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai is a firm believer that good stories break records, and the recent box office success of "Saiyaara" and "Mahavatar Narsimha" is a huge example of that.

Ghai used social media to credit both the movies for breaking major myths in Indian cinema.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Taal' maker wrote: "So a myth in the mind of the indian cinema business sector that genzee no more cry in love stories -that too with new actors? and Audience no more take out their shoes at exit gate of theatres in mythology movie - that too in animation movie?" That proved wrong (sic)."

Ghai stated that "Saiyaara" and "Mahaveer Narsimha" have shown us again that "well-told stories break records even in 2025 n onwards".

"Let’s rethink that it is no one wonder. We are still epical people cinema is not economics- it’s an ART," the 'Karz' maker added.

It must be noted that "Saiyaara" starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda turned out to be a major commercial success, exceeding a lifetime collection of ₹500 crores and becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

As for "Mahavatar Narsimha", an animated devotional action drama based on a popular Hindu mythological tale, it managed to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian animated film in history.

Recently, Ghai reflected on his decade-long journey in commercial cinema through a social media post.

Speaking from his personal experiences, the filmmaker stressed the significance of correct casting and a director with a strong grasp of the subject.

“The crux of my learnings in making a good n block buster in commercial cinema is the right Casting without caring about his saleability n right apt Director without caring for his previous flops but his sensibilities towards chosen subject We have 99% chance of making blockbuster with a good story with classic plot. My experience with myself n others. @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas," Ghai's Instagram post read.

