Subhash Ghai says ‘people remember films but not filmmakers for too long’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reflected on the fact of how films dwell in minds and hearts forever and people tend to forget the filmmaker after a point of time.

The veteran filmmaker emphasized on ‘people remember films but not filmmakers for too long, in a recent social media post, underlining that ultimately it is the work that lives on in the hearts of audiences forever.

Sharing a picture that features the names of many of his iconic films mounted aesthetically on a wall, Ghai wrote, “Nothing matters in a period to come except his work Which reflects his thoughts thru his work. Same applies in cinema. We remember films- not film maker for too long. So keep searching for excellence till end of our time with AI within you your own third eye.”

Talking about the picture shared by Subhash Ghai, it shows a vertical installation with titles of his celebrated films such as Karz, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, Yaadein, Kisna, Black & White and Yuvvraaj, among others.

Over the past five decades, the star filmmaker has delivered innumerable hits under his banner Mukta Arts.

For the uninitiated, it was Ghai who launched actors Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the 1983 blockbuster Hero, a film that went on to become one of the biggest hits of its time.

Recently, Subhash Ghai had taken a trip down memory lane as he received a copy of the original poster of his 1982 action entertainer, "Vidhaata".

The movie is said to be extremely special for the director as it marked his primary collaboration with some of Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Sanjay Dutt.

Publishing the original poster of "Vidhaata" on his social media account, Ghai penned an emotional note, reminiscing about the good old days.

He further joked that the film has so many stories and memories associated with it that he can write an entire book on it.

The 'Taal' maker shared, "Thank u Anirudh for sending the copy of original poster of vidhaata as my first film with dilip sahib sanjiv kumar shammi kapoor n Padmini Kolhapur n with my nut-khutt star sanjay dutt as his own second film was declared as super hit in 1982. So many stories. So many memories. Need to write a book. (sic)”

