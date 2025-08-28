Subhash Ghai reveals why he’s a ‘blessed husband’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai called himself a “blessed husband” as after marrying his wife Mukta Rehana Ghai, he got a role as an actor, director, producer and educationist.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his wife offering prayers to Lord Ganpati during Ganeshotsav and wrote: “Her name is MUKTA REHANA GHAI - a Maharashtrian girl from Pune whom I met in 1965 at FTII. We married on 24 October 1970 in Mumbai when I got my full fledged film as an actor.

“Then I became film writer in 1973 - then a director in 1975 - then a producer in 24 oct 1978 - then a corporate company MUKTA ARTS LTD in 2001 n then educationist with whistlingwoods Iin 2005 -now a regular film maker n mentor with same passion ONLY BECAUSE OF HER PEACE DIVINE N POSITIVITYn unconditional SUPPORT.”

He added: “AMAZINGLY she looks after all my religious rituals like Ganesh Chaturthi pooja at whistlingwoods yesterday. She is regular shiv bhakt n still blows shankh for a longer time.

Wonderful na… i m a blessed husband… Happy ganesh Chaturthi.”

On August 27, Subhash shared that is a staunch fan of the actress Madhubala. The filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actress, as he heaped praise on her calling her the “most beautiful screen face”.

He wrote in the caption, “Oh yes, MADHUBALA has been always my most favourite heroine on screen till date because of her graceful movements, versatility in talent, a most beautiful screen face. Though Suchitra Sen n Madhuri Dixit cud match later. I am still searching for a face on screen like Madhubala though some good talent could be seen today of course. Search is on (sic)”.

Subhash is considered one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers of the 1980s and 1990s, and has seen major commercial success.

