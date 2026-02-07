Subhash Ghai reveals he was extremely nervous ahead of his directorial debut 'Kalicharan'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) It has been 50 years since Subhash Ghai's directorial debut "Kalicharan" reached the cinema halls.

As the drama marked 5 decades of release on Saturday, Ghai revealed that he was so nervous about the release that he was actually shivering.

He added that the reason the moment was so crucial for him was that his 10 years of hard work, acting and writing scripts for others, had come down to this very moment.

Pouring his heart out, Ghai penned on the photo-sharing app, "I was at cross road of my life 50 years bk on this day of release of my first film as a director of KALICHARAN n was shivering coz I had passed ten years of my hardship in acting n writing scripts for others. (sic)."

However, the stars were in his favour, as the film turned out to be the start of a glorious cinematic journey with some blockbuster hits such as "Vishwanath (1978), "Karz" (1980), "Krodhi" (1981), "Hero" (1983), "Vidhaa" (1982), "Meri Jung" (1985), "Karma" (1986), "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Saudagar" (1991), "Khalnayak" (1993), "Pardes" (1997), and "Taal" (1999).

"But almighty turned my table towards a non stop journey in cinema world n its educational institutions...I m Still grateful to my Kalicharan team of producers actors co writers n technicians who stood by my Vision when I had no experience of directing a movie. Thank u all (Hug and red heart emoji)," Ghai added.

Talking about "Kalicharan", the project saw Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri, and Danny Denzongpa in crucial roles, along with others.

The drama, which turned out to be a massive blockbuster hit, was later remade into Telugu with the title "Khaidi Kalidasu" (1977), and in Kannada as "Kaalinga" (1980). The Tamil version of the movie was called "Sangili" (1982), and the Malayalam remake was named "Pathamudayam" (1985).

