Subhash Ghai reveals he learnt to ‘bend music into visuals and characters’ from legendary Pyarelal Sharma

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on the 27th of April , recently paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, further sharing how deeply the maestro influenced his creative vision.

Subhash Ghai shared a beautiful picture of the two on his social media account and penned a beautiful note.

“A genius. A guru. A music composer. Living legend. sh #PYARE LAL SHARMA at his home.”

He added, “I learnt so much from him how to bend music into visuals characters n story. My all gratitude to him n his large heart to teach every serious music student.”

He further wrote, “Long live pyare ji. Happy n healthy. We all are your fans.”

In the picture shared by the ace filmmaker, Subhash Ghai is seen standing beside Pyarelal Sharma, who is seated comfortably on a chair, and with both of them looking at each other with admiration and respect.

Talking about Pyarelal Sharma, the music composer is one half of the legendary composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal, who has had a towering presence in the Indian film industry for almost six decades.

The duo - Pyarelal and the late Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar went on to create some of Bollywood’s most memorable and iconic soundtracks from the 1960s and through the 1990s.

They delivered blockbuster songs from movies like Karz, Hero, Amar Akbar Anthony, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ram Lakhan and many more.

Pyarelal, who is now in his later 80s, still remains one of the most respected figures in Indian music.

For the uninitiated, the Laxmikant–Pyarelal duo went on to compose music for over 500 films.

The legendary Pyarelal, on-screen was last seen in the music reality show Indian Idol as a special guest along with his wife.

–IANS

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