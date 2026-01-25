January 25, 2026 4:52 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai reflects on his cinematic journey of over 5 decades, says narratives change with time

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who recently celebrated his 81st birthday, is reflecting on his journey in cinema.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS and shared how he navigated the film industry, and the challenges. He told IANS, “55 years ago I was studying in FTII, I did an acting course there, and I learned a lot, I learned world cinema then I stayed in acting for 3 years, 3 years I was a writer, 3 years I was a director then I was a producer”.

He further mentioned, “I made 18-19 films then I went to IPO with my company. Following this, I became a distributor then I became an exhibitor and then I opened a film school because all the kids coming to Bombay they did not know where they should go in which studio how to show their talent so I told them to come here stay here for 2-3 years connect with industry connect with experts talk to them practise here and then go to industry this was my purpose”.

He also spoke about the changes in the film industry that have happened in the past few decades, as he called it a natural course for the industry.

He said, “After every 30 years, new directors and writers enter the game. So, cinema is a mirror of life and people. People change, time changes, situations change, and economic situations change. In the same way, our drama also changes, the expression narratives also change. If you see today's narrative it is not the 90s or 80s narrative ours”.

“When digital came we got so many facilities and so many formats today we have dacoit drama, we have OTT series, we have television. So, kids got a very good chance to see the stories, big stories. So, cinema is not individual with cinema we have 20 more things”, he added.

