Subhash Ghai recalls ‘Kalicharan, Vishwanath’ days as he wishes Shatrughan Sinha on b’day

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai marked Shatrughan Sinha’s 79th birthday with a warm tribute. He also took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with the actor-turned-politician in films such as “Kalicharan” and “Vishwanath”.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring Shatrughan with wife Poonam, daughter Sonakshi and sons Luv and Kush.

“A very happy birthday today to my dearest friend SHATRUGHAN SINHA with whom I shared my journey since 1966 from ftii pune to struggling actors. I wrote my first story KHAN DOST for him n with raj kapoor n my first directorial film KALICHARAN. N VISHWANATH. (sic).”

Subash called Shatrughan his family and a “great human being.”

“Since then we are a family till date. A great actor a great human being. We all wish him a healthy n happy life always. A flash pic I still have of him in 80 s with his beautiful wife Poonam n lovely kids Sonakshi luv n Kush. #stay blessed always (sic).”

Kalicharan released in 1976. The action thriller film also stars Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri and Danny Denzongpa. The film became a box office hit. It was later remade into the Telugu film Khaidi Kalidasu, the Kannada film Kaalinga, the Tamil film Sangili and the Malayalam film Pathamudayam.

The film followed Prabhakar, an honest policeman,who is murdered by Din Dayal, a crime lord. Later, Khanna comes across Kalicharan who is Prabhakar's lookalike and recruits him to defeat Din Dayal.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath hit the screens in 1978. The film was remade in Telugu as Lawyer Viswanath and in Tamil as Naan Mahaan Alla. It followed Vishwanath, an honest lawyer, who is framed and imprisoned due to a gangster. After his release, he sets out to seek revenge and ends up becoming a criminal.

--IANS

dc/