July 20, 2025 3:07 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai emphasizes the importance of creating reasonably budgeted films with strong storytelling

Subhash Ghai emphasizes the importance of creating reasonably budgeted films with strong storytelling

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) When the veterans of the industry sit up and take notice, you know you have done an exceptional job. With stellar response pouring from all around the team of the recently released film ‘Saiyaara’ has received one from filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’ and ‘Ram Lakhan’, which defined eras in Hindi cinema.

On Sunday the filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a still from of ‘Saiyaara’ featuring its lead pair in a playful mood.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he heaped praise on the film’s team. Subhash Ghai has been in the industry for close to 6 decades. The validation coming from him carries a lot of weight given his experience in the industry.

He wrote, “When a new star cast film creates a wave at the box-office. It sends us a clear msg to investors n producers not to make an over budget film more than a good story needs, not to invest on main actors more than your production cost - no money spend on stars whims, no extra spend on marketing stunts. Audience is surely ready to accept a good heart warming film with right casting, all over India (sic)”.

“My heartiest congratulations to adi chopra n mohit Suri for proving the fundamental principles of film making a hindi commercial cinema n made a film ‘Saiyaaira’ a history today. Good producer good director good story script। good music n right casting big or new stars n balance budget n well shot film matters only. Nothing else. Wish u all great success. Cinema zindabad (sic)”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Actress Sshivada pens adorable birthday greeting for six-year-old daughter Arundhathi

Actress Sshivada pens adorable birthday greeting for six-year-old daughter Arundhathi

Sonu Nigam says, his songs often have a deep impact on human being in him

Sonu Nigam says, his songs often have a deep impact on human being in him

Anjumm Fakih on the role of youth in content consumption: 'They want fresh & unique content'

Anjumm Fakih on the role of youth in content consumption: 'They want fresh & unique content'

Mahesh Babu says Saiyaara 'deserves all the love coming its way'

Mahesh Babu says Saiyaara 'deserves all the love coming its way'

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Carlsen beats Pragg & Arjun, sets third-place showdown with Nakamura (Credit: Freestyle Chess)

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Carlsen beats Pragg & Arjun, sets third-place showdown with Nakamura

Shekhar Kapur thanks Sudhir Mishra for agreeing to be EP for 'Masoom-the next generation'

Shekhar Kapur thanks Sudhir Mishra for agreeing to be EP for 'Masoom-the next generation'

Pune shows of ‘Sant Tukaram’ cancelled after resistance by a group

Pune shows of ‘Sant Tukaram’ cancelled after resistance by a group, director breaks silence

Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner cremated at native place in Punjab

Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner cremated at native place in Punjab

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders' meets in UPA's 10 years: Amit Malviya (File Photo)

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders' meets in UPA's 10 years: Amit Malviya

Team 'Tanvi The Great' enjoys a heart-to heart with the audience creating special memories

Team 'Tanvi The Great' enjoys a heart-to heart with the audience creating special memories