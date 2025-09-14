Subhash Ghai lauds Kashmir as ‘pride of India,’ urges filmmakers to shoot in the valley

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to share his delightful meeting with a delegation from Kashmir.

In his post, he highlighted the valley’s commitment to promoting tourism through cinema. Praising the people and government of Kashmir for their dedication, Subhash called the region the ‘pride of India’ and encouraged filmmakers from across the country and the world to showcase its breathtaking beauty on screen.

On Sunday, the ‘Taal’ director took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo where he is seen posing alongside a group of delegations from Kashmir. For the caption, Ghai wrote, “It was a delightful moment to meet a delegation from kashmir to promote tourism in Kashmir thru medium of cinema n film shooting in Kashmir. - the people n govt of Kashmir is fully dedicated to invite film makers from india n world to show case their beautiful KASHMIR a pride of India.” (sic)

Previously, Subhash Ghai, who is an avid social media user, posted an appreciation note for Saachi Bindra, saying that although she is his family girl, she has never approached him for any support in acting or films till date.

“No nepotism please She is leading girl Saachi Bindra of her debut film MANU KYA KKAREGA N she is my family girl but trust me that Saachi never came to me for any support for acting in movies till date Last night when I watched her movie with family. I was shocked to see her brilliant performance on screen. Felt proud of her. Congratulations to her n her team for such an entertaining movie. My blessings always,” Subhash wrote as caption.

Work-wise, the 80-year-old director emerged as one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers. He is widely known for delivering several iconic films such as “Kalicharan,” “Vishwanath,” “Karz, Krodhi,” “Hero, Vidhaata,” “Meri Jung,” “Karma,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Saudagar,” “Khalnayak,” “Pardes,” and “Taal.”

--IANS

ps/