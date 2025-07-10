July 10, 2025 12:10 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai compares Kussh Sinha’s 'Nikita Roy' to Alfred Hitchcock’s style of filmmaking

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai heaped praise on Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut, “Nikita Roy,” calling it a technically impressive and gripping thriller.

Ghai shared that the film’s suspenseful narrative and execution reminded him of the legendary Alfred Hitchcock’s style of filmmaking. Taking to Instagram, the 'Taal' hitmaker shared an appreciation post applauding Kussh for showcasing strong command as a first-time director. Sharing a photo of himself with Kussh, Subhash Ghai wrote, “I felt proud of the debut director of film NIKITA ROY who shows us great sparks as a ‘a DIRECTOR IN COMMAND in his very first film and he is #KUSSH S SINHA I saw last evening A suspense thriller-a mystery - a horror well shot like a class film on superstitious n rational thinking.”

“It reminded me cinema of Alfred Hitchcock of our time technically but today My congratulations to KUSSH SINHA n entire team of this engaging film NIKITA ROY Coming next Friday in cinemas N bless u for great success. @kusshssinha @luvsinha @aslisona.”

Interestingly, the veteran filmmaker had directed Kussh Sinha’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, in his 1976 action thriller “Kalicharan.” It is said that Ghai landed the opportunity to direct the film through Shatrughan Sinha’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, Kussh Sinha had earlier shared what inspired him to direct the film, “Nikita Roy.” He told IANS, “It was the strength of the story that drew me in. The world we’ve explored in Nikita Roy offers something fresh—something the audience will find engaging and new. Also, the characters Nikita Roy, Jolly, Amardev, and Freya—they’re all well-developed and layered. When your characters are strong, your story has the potential to become powerful. Stories are built through characters, and that's what made it exciting for me.”

“Nikita Roy” features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, with Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in key supporting parts. The film was released on June 27, 2025.

