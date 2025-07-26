Closely monitoring situation along Cambodia-Thailand border: India

Phnom Penh/New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) India on Saturday said that it continues to closely monitor the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand in view of the ongoing violent clashes in the region.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand. India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation," stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Indian travellers in the region, he said, may contact the respective Indian Embassies in the two countries for any assistance.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia advised Indians to avoid travelling to the border areas due to the ongoing clashes. It also asked Indians to contact the Embassy in case of any emergency.

In a statement released on X, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated, "In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh."

The Indian Embassy's advisory came as tensions remained high along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The militaries of both nations have claimed inflicting significant damage on each side.

On Saturday, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said that at least 13 people have died and 71 others were injured in Cambodia in border clashes. As per the Thai media, the border clashes continued for the third day on Saturday after the Cambodian side opened fire at Thai soldiers.

While addressing a press briefing, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata said, "Five Cambodian soldiers were killed and 21 others were wounded." Socheata said, "Also, eight civilians died and 50 others were injured in Oddar Meanchey province."

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence said the Thai army on Saturday expanded its military attacks to another Cambodian province, Pursat.

In response to Cambodia's new attack, the Thai Navy launched 'Trat Strike 1' operation and "successfully pushed back" the Cambodian incursion at three key points, according to the Thai Ministry of Defence spokesperson's office statement on Saturday.

The Thai Navy also dispatched a task force of four vessels to support the operation in Trat and provide fire support to ground forces, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported on Saturday.

