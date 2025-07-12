July 12, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr women's hockey: Odisha and Jharkhand win to set up blockbuster final clash

Ranchi, July 12 (IANS) As the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’ reaches its final stage, we have the two finalists ready to fight their all for the top honour.

Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective semi-final matches on Saturday here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In the first Semi-Final match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana 1-0. Sudipa Baa (45’) proved out to be a difference maker in the game as she surpassed the strong defence of Hockey Haryana and netted the only goal for Hockey Association of Odisha to confirm their berth in the Final.

In the second Semi-Final match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 1-0. Jirn Soy Munda (26’) shine bright after scoring the deciding goal of the match and paving way for Hockey Jharkhand in the final to compete against Hockey Association of Odisha for the title.

The two semi-finals were decided after an intense round of quarter-final matches.

In the first quarterfinal, Haryana edged out Uttar Pradesh 1-0 in a tightly-contested encounter. The second quarterfinal saw a dominant display from the Hockey Association of Odisha, who brushed aside the Hockey Association of Bihar with a 5-0 victory.

In the third quarterfinal, Mizoram comfortably beat Punjab 4-0. The fourth and final quarterfinal provided the most dramatic finish as Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh played out a gripping 1-1 draw in regulation time. In the shootout, Jharkhand edged past Madhya Pradesh 5-4,.

Line-Up for the Finals: July 14 (All times in IST)

3rd/4th Place: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Mizoram - 1400 HRS

Final: Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Jharkhand - 1600 HRS

--IANS

aaa/

