July 07, 2025 11:17 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Odisha, M.P., Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram win on Day 5

Odisha, M.P., Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram win on Day 5 of 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit:

Ranchi, July 7 (IANS) Mizoram, Hockey Association of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand secure victories in their Division ‘A’ fixtures while Manipur emerged victorious in Division ‘B’ on the fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

In the first Division ‘A’ clash of the day, Mizoram defeated Hockey Association of Bihar 11-0. Hockey Mizoram's Vanlalrinhlui (9’, 24’, 25’, 29’, 33’, 37’) was unstoppable as she accounted for six goals, including the opener.

Esther Lalremruati (35’, 58’, 60’) also netted a second-half hat-trick after C. Lalruatsiami (11’) and K. Vanlalpeki (15’) chipped in with first-quarter goals to set the tone for a comprehensive victory.

Another Division ‘A’ clash saw Hockey Association of Odisha defeat Hockey Punjab 3-1. Sweety Kujur (15’,30’, 59’) scored three goals to give Odisha the victory. Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur (54’) gave Punjab brief hope with a late goal, but it was in vain.

Nausheen Naz (8’, 9’, 17’, 44’, 44’, 53’, 58’) was the star with a tally of seven goals as Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 12-0 in an afternoon Division ‘A’ clash.

Sajeda Begum (11’) and Hirva Purohit (14’) also registered early goals before contributions from Sudipta Kindo (26’), Keshar Bhabar (48’), and Aqsa Khan (57’) completed a comfortable victory.

The last Division ‘A’ encounter of the day saw Jharkhand defeat Andhra Pradesh 4-0. Sewani Kerketta’s (18’, 28‘) brace put Jharkhand in a strong position before half-time. Sugan Sanga (44’) then added a third goal, followed by a late goal from Pushpa Manjhi (53’) to wrap up the win.

In Division ‘B’, Tamil Nadu and Bengal shared points following a goalless draw, while Manipur defeated Uttarakhand 4-2. Jerina Chongtham (8’) gave Manipur the lead, followed by a brace from Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (37’, 57’) and a late goal from Charoibam Juli Devi (60’). For Hockey Uttarakhand, Captain Mansi Katariya continued her form with a brace (31’, 49’).

