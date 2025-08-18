Vir Das on Indian comedy’s global reach: Not even close

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) International Award winner Vir Das, whose work in standup comedy has been loved across the globe, feels that Indian comedy hasn’t gone global yet, but as India’s cultural influence grows, it will, and he hopes to contribute to that rise.

Asked if he believes Indian comedy has reached the global platform, Vir told IANS: “Not even close, not even close. I think you will see, as India becomes an undeniable global cultural power, that Indian comedy will reach massive heights — and I hope to be a small part of that.”

Vir, who has appeared in approximately 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials, has humorously described his career as “a disaster,” but defines success in simple terms.

Talking about his career has been quite the thing, pat came the reply from Vir: “Quite a disaster, yes.”

What does success mean to you at this point, now that you have fans worldwide and have been honoured with several accolades including an International Emmy Award?

Vir said: “Free biscuits. I think if you're able to show up anywhere in the world and there is a tray of biscuits waiting for you, I think that's success you can maintain. Some days tickets will sell, some days tickets will not sell. But if biscuits are around, you'll be alright.”

The 46-year-old stand up star was feted with the Disruptor Award at the 16th edition of IFFM.

Does he believe he’s a “disruptor”?

He said: “Do I believe I'm a disruptor? I believe that I am the product of many people's kindness, and that kindness has been disruptive.”

After beginning a career in standup comedy, Vir did Hindi cinema starring in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone. In 2017, he performed the Netflix special Abroad Understanding. In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the television series, Whiskey Cavalier.

