‘Border 2’ producer Nidhi Dutta talks about her experience of being back to work, taking care of baby

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) It’s been a month since she welcomed her first daughter, Sitara, into the world, and the producer has been juggling between her upcoming film “Border 2” and her bundle of joy.

Asked how the experience has been between being back to work and taking care of her daughter, Nidhi told IANS: “It’s been so beautiful and satisfying! I am already back to work last since 2 weeks and coming home to her everyday is the best gift god has bestowed upon me! And to still be able to work on my film while now bringing her up is a blessing (sic).”

It was on July 17 when Nidhi and her husband Binoy Gandhi welcomed a baby girl.

On the occasion of 79th Independence Day on August 15, the makers of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty-starrer “Border 2” unveiled its maiden poster and announced that the film will release on January 22 next year.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the poster, which features Sunny dressed in military gear and gripping a bazooka with fierce intensity, Sunny stands tall as the embodiment of patriotism and raw emotion.

The poster was captioned: “Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay!.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta.

Nidhi had then said the first Border was a heartfelt salute to our armed forces.

“This time, we return with the same passion, a fresh story, and a promise to evoke the same pride and tears in every theatre. With the new release date, we are happy to bring the film to cinemas sooner, allowing audiences to enjoy a longer Republic Day weekend.”

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. “Border 2” will be released on January 22, 2026.

