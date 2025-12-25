Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Ghumanhera, Pritam Siwach, SGPC, Army Boys clinch victories on Day 3

Surat, Dec 25 (IANS) Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy, and Army Boys Sports Company secured decisive wins on Day 2 of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B being played in Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday.

In Pool D, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy dominated Raja Karan Hockey Academy with a 15–0 win. Tashu scored four goals (19’, 52’, 55’, 58’), while Siddharth netted a hat-trick (22’, 35’, 56’). Nishant added two goals (16’, 28’), and Duvish scored twice (58’, 59’). Additionally, Captain Yuvraj Singh (6’), Jay (26’), Yash (44’), and Kapil (52’) each contributed with a goal each.

In the same pool, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy of Sonepat achieved an 8–0 victory over Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. Nikhil scored four goals in the 13th, 31st, 41st, and 45th minutes. Himanshu added two goals at 27 and 51 minutes, while Yashmit Deswal and Aryan each scored once at 25 and 37 minutes, respectively.

In Pool C, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy convincingly defeated Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society with a score of 15–1. Sukhdev Singh netted four goals at 43’, 45’, 49’, and 58’. Diljeet Singh scored twice at 5’ and 16’, while Mehakdeep Singh also scored two goals at 20’ and 60’.

Jarmandeep Singh contributed two goals at 25’ and 41’. Inderpreet Singh scored braces at 38’ and 53’. Arshdeep Singh added one goal at 18’, and Sukhraj Singh scored at 59’. The only goal for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society was scored by Anubhav at 19’.

In Pool A, Army Boys Sports Company beat Cheema Hockey Academy 6–1. Goals came from Bara Chhitij (1’, 4’), Venkateswara Kolnati Rao (22’, 47’), K.T. Aiyappa Linith (7’), and R.P. Rithveesh (57’). Harmanjot Singh scored the only goal for Cheema Hockey Academy.

