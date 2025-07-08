July 08, 2025 11:00 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr hockey nationals: Odisha, U.P., Uttarakhand win; Jharkhand held to draw

Odisha, U.P., Uttarakhand win; Jharkhand held to draw in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Hockey Championship at the Marang Gomke International Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Ranchi, July 8 (IANS) Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh won their respective matches while Jharkhand drew 1-1 with Hockey Haryana in a Division ‘A’ clash in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Hockey Championship at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The first match of the day was played between the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra in Division ‘A’, in which Odisha registered a 3-0 victory. Captain Kiro Sanjana (3’) started adding the numbers on the scoreboard for her side from the first quarter. Priyanka Minz (53’) and Sweety Kujur (58’) also scored one goal each to secure a comfortable win.

In the next match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in Division ‘A’. Naina (19’), Akansha Mitra (40’), and Arika Kumari (49’) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, whereas captain Tanvi (39’) and Alvina Bee (50’) managed to score two goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh but fell short.

In the next match, Hockey Jharkhand played a 1-1 draw against Hockey Haryana in Division ‘A’. Guljan Kumari (2’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand. On the other hand, Nancy Saroha (43’) played an equaliser for Hockey Haryana.

Also, the other match between Hockey Mizoram and Delhi in Division ‘A’ was officially forfeited in favour of Hockey Mizoram.

In Division ‘B’, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 4-1. Mehak Saini (24’, 40’) scored a brace, whereas Mansi Saroj (12’) and Saif Waniya (34’) also scored one goal each for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. In response, captain A.G. Pearlin Ponnamma (53’) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Karntaka.

In the other match, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Kerala Hockey 6-0, in Division ‘B’. Minakshi (23’, 35’) and Mukta (24’, 52’) scored a total of four goals together to put Hockey Uttarakhand in a strong position in the game joined by Kartika (7’) and Aashmi (19’) also scored on goal each to take the game further away from Kerala Hockey.

In the last match on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 8-2. Manpreet Kaur (19’, 31’, 44’, 45’) stood out to be the top goal scorer as she scored four goals throughout the match. Praja Twinkal (29’, 32’, 44’) also scored a hat-trick for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Captain Anjli Ekka (9’) also contributed with one goal to affirm their position in the game. On the other side, Shitalben Maida (27’) and Komal Ghadge (60’) managed to score two goals for Hockey Gujarat, but in vain.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Mishra shares a glimpse of his wedding day at the Arya Samaj Mandir

Piyush Mishra shares a glimpse of his wedding day at the Arya Samaj Mandir

Sreenath Bhasi's next is a horror-comedy titled ‘Karakkam’

Sreenath Bhasi's next is a horror-comedy titled ‘Karakkam’

Brazil confers its highest honour on PM Modi

Brazil confers its highest honour on PM Modi

Indonesia gears up to host 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Indonesia gears up to host 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Sirsa on Rohingyas, pollution & freebies: ‘We’re working, AAP is distracting with lies’ (IANS Interview)

Sirsa on Rohingyas, pollution & freebies: ‘We’re working, AAP is distracting with lies’ (IANS Interview)

FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai for public safety violations

FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai for violating public safety norms

Separatist leader Pannun gave crores to Kejriwal, he never denied it, Sirsa's explosive charge (IANS Exclusive)

Separatist leader Pannun gave crores to Kejriwal, he never denied it, Sirsa's explosive charge (IANS Exclusive)

Odisha, U.P., Uttarakhand win; Jharkhand held to draw in the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Hockey Championship at the Marang Gomke International Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr hockey nationals: Odisha, U.P., Uttarakhand win; Jharkhand held to draw

Fuel ban on overaged vehicles postponed, new timeline for Delhi-NCR enforcement

Fuel ban on overaged vehicles postponed, new timeline for Delhi-NCR enforcement

Taylor Fritz survives Khachanov’s fightback to reach first semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Wimbledon 2025: Fritz survives Khachanov’s fightback to reach first SF