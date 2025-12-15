Student-turned-politician injured in Dhaka shooting taken to Singapore for advanced treatment

Dhaka, Dec 15 (IANS) Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, a radical platform in Bangladesh, who was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area and remains in a critical condition, is being flown to Singapore on Monday for advanced medical treatment.

He was taken out of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Monday afternoon after an air ambulance landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International in Dhaka, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily, Jugantor, reported.

On Saturday, the medical board overseeing the treatment at Evercare Hospital described his condition as critical, citing severe brain damage despite surgery.

He was earlier shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital following surgery at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported that Zahid Raihan, head of the neurosurgery department at DMCH, said that Hadi has suffered two cardiac arrests.

"He has lost a massive amount of blood. After completing the surgery, we must say that we cannot express any optimism about his condition. He remains in the worst possible state... though still alive. From here on, it is in God's hands," Raihan said.

Meanwhile, the police have filed an attempted murder case in connection with the shooting of Hadi.

The police have reportedly arrested six suspects so far in connection with the incident.

Hadi, a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming February elections, was shot in the head in full public view in Bijoynagar on December 12.

The miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at Hadi, who was riding a rickshaw in the Box Culvert area of Bijoynagar in Dhaka.

The attack came just a day after the country's Election Commission announced the poll schedule, stating that the 13th national parliamentary election, along with the July Charter referendum, will be held next year on February 12.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Yunus-led interim government.

