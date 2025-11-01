November 01, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

Strong GST collections belies absurd fear of large falls, states turn net gainers: SBI Research

Strong GST collections belies absurd fear of large falls, states turn net gainers: SBI Research

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The strong momentum of GST collections belies not only the near absurd fear of large falls being circulated, it also refutes the apprehension expressed by states about a perceived decline in GST revenue post rationalisation, SBI Research said on Saturday.

Defying wild speculations of a great fall postulated by many economic voices, Gross GST collections for October 25 (actually returns of September filed in October) increased by 4.6 per cent to Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

While the gross domestic collection increased by 2 per cent YoY, the Gross import revenue for October rose by 12.8 per cent.

E-way bill generated in the month of September was highest ever at Rs 13.2 crore.

As an insignia of enhanced ease of business processes, total refund for October stands at Rs 26,934 crore, clocking a YoY growth of 39.6 per cent.

“Assuming that states experience same gains (and losses) post rationalisation as in October, we project GST revenue for FY26 wherein on a very rudimentary basis, most of the states seem to experience positive gains for the entire fiscal post rationalisation confirming overall states should remain Net Gainers post GST rationalisation,” said Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India.

While the Union’s own estimate of likely revenue foregone due to GST rate rationalisation was Rs 48,000 crore, many research agencies, and their key faces had jumped the guns, postulating revenue losses that had a stratospheric cap of Rs 10 lakh crore.

“Evidence from earlier rounds of GST rate changes, such as those in July 2018 and October 2019, suggests that rationalisation does not necessarily weaken revenue collections. Instead, the evidence points to a temporary adjustment phase followed by stronger inflows,” the report noted.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Injuries a problem for Barcelona as Sarabia's Elche visit Montjuic in La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Injuries a problem for Barcelona as Sarabia's Elche visit Montjuic

India-South Africa final is a good thing for women's cricket, says Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: India-South Africa final is a good thing for women's cricket, says Harmanpreet Kaur

‘Mama’s gift’: Nutritious diet for infants in Manipur relief camps

‘Mama’s gift’: Nutritious diet for infants in Manipur relief camps

New in-charge ministers appointed across Gujarat dists for smoother governance

Gujarat: New in-charge ministers appointed across districts for smoother governance

PM Modi to hold rallies in Arrah, Nawada; grand roadshow planned in Patna tomorrow

PM Modi to hold rallies in Arrah, Nawada; grand roadshow planned in Patna tomorrow

RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS added 10,000 new Shakhas in last 1 year: Dattatreya Hosabale

CM Bhupendra Patel reviews crop damage after unseasonal rains in Gujarat

CM Bhupendra Patel reviews crop damage after unseasonal rains in Gujarat

‘Aware of Punjab’s conversions, Bengal's violence a concern’: RSS

‘Aware of Punjab’s conversions, Bengal’s violence a concern’: RSS

Don't think there will be bigger motivation than playing a final, says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the summit clash with South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Don't think there will be bigger motivation than playing a final, says Harmanpreet

Gujarat CM inaugurates Bharat Parv-2025 at Ekta Nagar

Gujarat CM inaugurates Bharat Parv-2025 at Ekta Nagar