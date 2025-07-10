Strengthening state Science & Tech Councils key to resilient, self-reliant Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Strengthening the Science and Technology (S&T) Councils in states is pivotal to building a resilient and self-reliant Viksit Bharat, said Niti Aayog in a report on Thursday.

State S&T Councils play a crucial role in bridging the gap between scientific innovation and socio-economic development, especially in areas like agriculture, renewable energy, disaster management, and local entrepreneurship at the regional level.

These have also made significant contributions to supporting patent facilitation, remote sensing applications, and GI mapping, grassroots innovation, science popularisation and capacity-building programmes.

The report titled "Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Councils", based on extensive consultations, a national workshop, and multi-stakeholder engagement facilitated by the NITI Aayog, captures the structural gaps, opportunities.

It also called for robust coordination among ministries, state governments, funding bodies, academic and research institutions, and industry partners.

“The integrated approach will play a foundational role in achieving India’s long-term strategic objectives, such as a resilient, and self-reliant Viksit Bharat, where science and innovation are central to societal progress, economic prosperity, and national strength,” said the report, authored by Members of the (Science & Technology), NITI Aayog, including Dr. V. K. Saraswat.

The report also attempts to identify major challenges faced by the State S&T Councils and underscores a critical shift from isolated, ad-hoc initiatives to a forward-looking ecosystem.

Key issues addressed include inadequate financial resources and diversification, lack of state-specific S&T need mapping, weak institutional substructures, limited collaboration with industry and academia, fragmented R&D support, underutilisation of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) data, insufficient recognition of scientific talent, weak interlinkages with central agencies and other institutions.

The report thus represents not merely a set of reforms but a pivotal opportunity that can help shape India’s future in the global research, development, and innovation landscape. It can also help position India as a leader in Science and Technology, through a collective approach.

“If executed well, the Roadmap has the potential to transform State S&T Councils into high-impact, innovation-driven engines of growth. It will not only bolster their administrative and technical capacities but also create a fertile ground for emerging industries, technological self-reliance, and knowledge-based economic development of the state," the report said.

