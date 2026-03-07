Big B quotes father Harivansh Rai Bachchan while reflecting on life, silent city night

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective note on the silence that settles over the city at night, noting that the metropolis's stillness often feels both striking and contemplative.

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective note on the silence that settles over the city at night, noting that the metropolis's stillness often feels both striking and contemplative.

Taking to his blog, the thespian wrote about the quiet that inhabits the city after midnight and how even the faintest sound can break that silence.

“.. its the silence that inhabits the night , here in the city .. for many it is disturbing .. not a sound in this large Metropolis and the wonder ..(sic).”

Describing the fleeting interruption of that quiet, he added, “and just as I wrote that a vehicle hits a bump and the silence is broken .. and as it nears around 1 am approx , there shall be the sound of a high powered bike exhaust .. returning from work or going to it (sic)..”

The icon also noted that the city’s sky has appeared cleaner and bluer in recent days, attributing this to measures taken at construction sites.

“the sky over the City is bluer and cleaner than a before .. been so for a few days .. I am told that the water wash at situations where construction work occurs is the reason .. it washes away the dust created and the atmosphere improves .. also the pollution during the Monsoons is less due to the same factor .. washing away the dust or the impurities .. as is the strategic location of being near the sea .. the winds of the sea driving away .. nature is the best cure ..(sic).” he wrote.

Reflecting further on nature and its role in life, Bachchan added that many medicines and chemicals originate from the natural ingredients that the earth provides.

Concluding his note, the star reflected on the constant flow of life and quoted a line from his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

“But life .. life goes on .. giving taking .. organising disorganising .. loudest of sounds and the silence ..,” he wrote before adding the line, “because in conclusion : ‘zindagi se zindagi hi kai nijaat.”

He also mentioned that the line is from his father’s book of poems titled “nayi se nayi purani se purani.”

--IANS

dc/