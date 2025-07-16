'Stranger Things Season 5 teases the final battle between Hawkins & Vecna

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Netflix treated the netizens with the first look teaser of the highly anticipated fifth season of the popular television series, "Stranger Things" on Wednesday.

The final season of the show will see Hawkins scarred after the opening of the Rifts. Now, the Hawkins army has only one mission: to find and eliminate Vecna, who has vanished.

However, things get difficult as the government has placed the town under military quarantine. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. Will the gang be able to take control of the situation?

"Stranger Things Season 5" picks up the story from where it was left during season 4 with Max still in hospital and Lucas next to her. Will continues to feel a connection with the demonic forces, while Eleven is bound to go back to deal with Vecna.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things" has been backed by Upside Down Pictures in collaboration with 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers are also onboard the team as executive producers, along with Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

The impressive cast of the last and final season of "Stranger Things" will have Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Brett Gelman as Murray, Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler, Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow, Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers, and Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay.

