Bangladesh is ravaged by 'extremist communal-terrorist forces' under Yunus rule: Awami League

Dhaka, Aug 11 (IANS) The Awami League on Monday expressed grave concern over the current situation in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, asserting that the country has been "ravaged and imperilled" by the "monstrous rampage of extremist communal-terrorist forces and foreign agents."

The party has raised 21 demands under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for overcoming Bangladesh's present "socioeconomic-political crisis and restoring the democratic state system."

Highlighting the "terrible crisis," the party stated that Bangladesh, which was formed after the victory in the Liberation War under the leadership of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is "ravaged and imperilled" by the rampage of "extremist communal-terrorist forces" and has now become a "wounded and blood-soaked" land like a battlefield.

"Democracy is now in exile, human rights are trampled, media freedom is gone, and there is rampant violence against women, assaults, and rapes. People's lives and property are unsafe; religious minorities continue to face persecution; law and order have collapsed," the Awami League said.

It further highlighted the deteriorating rule of law and justice in the nation, stating, "From the centre to the remotest corners -- unbridled mob terror, looting, robbery, extortion."

The party claimed that the "public enemy" Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government, is "betraying" Bangladesh by pushing it into a multinational war.

"The frenzy of extremist terrorists and communal groups has terrified the entire nation. Conspiracies are underway to hand over Bangladesh's land and resources to foreigners... In this extreme crisis, the entire nation must unite under the spirit of the Liberation War to remove the foreign-serving murderer-fascist Yunus and his puppet government," it added.

The Awami League called on the people to restore and protect the country's Constitution.

The party's 21 demands include immediate resignation of Yunus, ending the "fascist regime" and restoring democracy, and an investigation and legal action against Yunus's "unconstitutional seizure of power" in violation of the Constitution and in contempt of the Supreme Court, following mob attacks on justices Obydul Hasan and Enayetur Rahim's residences.

Additionally, it called for the withdrawal of all "politically motivated false cases" against Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sajib Wazed Joy, and other Bangabandhu family members and an "unconditional" release of all arrested Awami League and allied leaders, activists, and professionals.

The Awami League also demanded protection of religious minorities from extremist and terrorist violence, end violence against women, end nationwide mob violence and identify and punish perpetrators.

In a message to the people of Bangladesh, the party stated, "It is no secret that public enemy Yunus is a usurer, corrupt embezzler, money launderer, power-hungry representative of international extremist communal groups, and convicted by labour courts for embezzling workers' funds."

The Awami League said that since Yunus took over as the Chief Advisor on August 8, 2024, he has gained "unprecedented illegal benefits" for himself and his 'Grameen' entities -- massive tax waivers, licenses, land acquisitions, and foreign business deals -- while "looting the stock market and crippling the economy."

The Awami League urged the pro-liberation, democratic, and non-communal forces to unite to oust Yunus, "end mob terror, and rebuild the democratic system" under Hasina's leadership, while upholding the spirit of the Liberation War.

