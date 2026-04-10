Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened, without restrictions or tolls: British Foreign Secy

London, April 10 (IANS) UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Friday reiterated Britain's call for freedom of navigation, making it clear that the Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened, without restrictions or tolls.

"In my Mansion House speech, I made clear: the Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened, without restrictions or tolls. The blocking of this vital waterway is hitting trade around the world and prices here at home. Freedom of navigation means navigation must be free," Cooper, also the Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, posted on X.

On Thursday, the UK Foreign Secretary stated that London has been working with partners to support the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and to promote a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict.

"We're working with allies across the world to help people back here in the UK," said Cooper.

Last week, Cooper led talks with more than 40 countries, where discussions were held on the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation for international shipping.

"A swift resolution to this conflict is the best way to protect security, including for our citizens in the region, and crucially to help those feeling the impact on the cost of living here at home. The UK has been clear throughout that we need to de escalate and reopen the Strait. We will continue to work with the shipping, insurance and energy sectors to restore confidence in the route as quickly as possible. Iran must cease all mining, drone attacks, and other attempts to block commercial shipping in the Strait immediately," said Cooper in a statement issued after the ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran was announced on April 8.

Also calling for an urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon, Cooper insisted that it is vital that the proposed talks on Saturday lead to a full end to the conflict and ensure that Iran does not continue to threaten the Strait or its neighbours.

"We will continue to work internationally to support this ceasefire, to promote progress on negotiations, and to restore and protect security and stability for the region, and freedom of navigation for the world," the UK Foreign Secretary mentioned.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is currently on a tour of the Gulf, meeting Gulf partners and discussing diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire.

"On the visit, the Prime Minister will make clear his government’s commitment to de-escalation, and hold further talks on practical efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz following promising progress reported as a result of the ceasefire. As announced by the Prime Minister last week, the United Kingdom is continuing to lead the international effort, convening allies from across the world to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is reopened," read a statement issued by 10 Downing Street ahead of the visit on Wednesday.

--IANS

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