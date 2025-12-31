‘Stop peddling lies, introspect’: BJP chief Nadda’s blistering attack on Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) BJP national president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of repeatedly spreading falsehoods despite the party’s successive electoral setbacks.

In a strongly worded post on X, Nadda listed 10 key arguments to counter what he described as Congress’s “politics of lies” on governance, the economy, national security and public welfare.

Questioning Congress’s credibility, Nadda wrote, “Kharge ji, does Congress have any work left other than serving lies?” He said the party had been rejected by voters in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and wiped out electorally in Delhi and Bihar.

“In 2025, the people of the country have rejected every lie of yours, yet you continue to peddle falsehoods,” he said.

Rejecting Congress’s claim that MGNREGA had been weakened, Nadda said, “You lied that MGNREGA was scrapped, and the poor were deprived of their right to work.”

He asserted that the scheme had instead been expanded, workdays increased to 125, payments ensured within 15 days and linked with village empowerment.

He also alleged that while Parliament was debating the issue, Congress leaders were attending meetings of the George Soros-funded Global Progressive Alliance.

Referring to allegations around voting rights, Nadda said Kharge falsely claimed that people’s right to vote had been taken away.

“It was the people of the country who caught your lie, and even the courts rejected it,” he said, adding that voters had shut down what he called Congress’s “shop of lies.”

Defending the government’s economic record, Nadda said, “During your rule, India was among the ‘Fragile Five’; today it is among the world’s top five economies.”

He noted that India is now the fourth-largest economy, the fastest-growing major economy, and has record-high foreign exchange reserves, accusing Congress of deliberately trying to tarnish the country’s image.

On national security, Nadda accused Congress leaders of questioning the armed forces.

“The entire world saluted Operation Sindoor, but your leaders spoke the language of Pakistan,” he said, alleging that Congress had earlier lied about surgical strikes and air strikes as well.

Responding to criticism over inflation and GST, Nadda said, “India’s inflation rate is lower than many developed countries.”

He added that GST reforms had strengthened the economy, led to record collections, benefited small traders and provided relief to common citizens.

Highlighting governance priorities, Nadda remarked, “While your leaders are celebrating New Year holidays, our government and Prime Minister are approving infrastructure projects.”

He said this reflected the difference in work culture between the BJP and Congress.

Accusing Congress of undermining institutions, Nadda said the party had repeatedly disrespected the judiciary whenever verdicts did not suit it.

He also alleged hypocrisy on environmental issues, stating that Congress governments allowed unchecked mining in the Aravalli range, while the BJP imposed restrictions as per court orders.

Defending the Kumbh, Nadda said Congress spread lies about the event despite it reinforcing India’s cultural strength and contributing to economic activity.

He further accused the party of spreading misinformation earlier on COVID-19 vaccines and now on cough syrup, claiming that recent arrests had exposed political links.

Nadda urged Kharge to stop spreading lies and introspect, asserting that the ground had already slipped from under Congress’s feet.

--IANS

brt/dan