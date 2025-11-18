Stock market snaps 6-day gaining momentum amid profit booking

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Indian stock indices closed lower on Tuesday, snapping the sixth session's winning streak amid profit booking.

Sensex closed at 84,673.02, down 277.93 points or 0.33 per cent. The 30-share index started the session flat at 85,042.37 against last session's closing of 84,950.95. Later, the index dragged into negative territory as selling pressure gripped the market sentiment.

Nifty closed at 25,910.05, down 103.40 points or 0.40 per cent.

"The domestic equity market edged lower as investors booked profits after the recent rebound, mirroring weak global sentiment. Expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December have diminished, weighing on sentiment, with IT, metal, and realty stocks declining amid a stronger dollar, while private banks offered some support," said analysts.

Investors now await this week’s U.S. jobs data, which will be key in shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. Going forward, progress on the Indo-U.S. trade deal and a strengthening domestic earnings outlook could help revive confidence and support market momentum to convincingly cross the Nifty50 threshold of 26,000, he added.

Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS, BEL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma were the top losers from the Sensex basket. Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and PowerGrid closed higher.

The majority of sectoral indices fell amid overall selling. Nifty Fin Services fell 99 points or 0.36 per cent, Nifty Bank decreased 63 points or 0.11 per cent, Nifty Auto dipped 104 points or 0.38 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 313 points or 0.56 per cent, and Nifty IT ended the session 400 points or 1.10 per cent lower.

Broader indices also experienced pressure during the session. Nifty Midcap fell 358 points or 0.59 per cent, Nifty Smallcap 100 dipped 192 points or 1.05 per cent, and Nifty 100 closed 120 points or 0.45 per cent lower.

--IANS

aps/na