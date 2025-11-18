November 18, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Stock market snaps 6-day gaining momentum amid profit booking

Stock market snaps 6-day gaining momentum amid profit booking

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Indian stock indices closed lower on Tuesday, snapping the sixth session's winning streak amid profit booking.

Sensex closed at 84,673.02, down 277.93 points or 0.33 per cent. The 30-share index started the session flat at 85,042.37 against last session's closing of 84,950.95. Later, the index dragged into negative territory as selling pressure gripped the market sentiment.

Nifty closed at 25,910.05, down 103.40 points or 0.40 per cent.

"The domestic equity market edged lower as investors booked profits after the recent rebound, mirroring weak global sentiment. Expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut in December have diminished, weighing on sentiment, with IT, metal, and realty stocks declining amid a stronger dollar, while private banks offered some support," said analysts.

Investors now await this week’s U.S. jobs data, which will be key in shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. Going forward, progress on the Indo-U.S. trade deal and a strengthening domestic earnings outlook could help revive confidence and support market momentum to convincingly cross the Nifty50 threshold of 26,000, he added.

Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS, BEL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma were the top losers from the Sensex basket. Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and PowerGrid closed higher.

The majority of sectoral indices fell amid overall selling. Nifty Fin Services fell 99 points or 0.36 per cent, Nifty Bank decreased 63 points or 0.11 per cent, Nifty Auto dipped 104 points or 0.38 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 313 points or 0.56 per cent, and Nifty IT ended the session 400 points or 1.10 per cent lower.

Broader indices also experienced pressure during the session. Nifty Midcap fell 358 points or 0.59 per cent, Nifty Smallcap 100 dipped 192 points or 1.05 per cent, and Nifty 100 closed 120 points or 0.45 per cent lower.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Political parties hold protest rally against 27th Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan: Political parties hold protest rally against 27th Constitutional Amendment

Visually impaired medallist Saurabh Sharma prepares for debut at Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (Credit: Ahmedabad Marathon)

Visually impaired medallist Saurabh Sharma prepares for debut at Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Saumya Tandon calls her part in ‘Dhurandhar’ one of her most intense roles

Saumya Tandon calls her part in ‘Dhurandhar’ one of her most intense roles

John Boyega spells out his condition to return to ‘Star Wars’

John Boyega spells out his condition to return to ‘Star Wars’

Vishal Dadlani finally takes the hot seat on KBC after 25 years; Farah Khan jokes about his winnings

Vishal Dadlani finally takes the hot seat on KBC after 25 years; Farah Khan jokes about his winnings

India–US partnership strong, expanding across strategic and economic sectors: Piyush Goyal

India-US partnership strong, expanding across strategic and economic sectors: Piyush Goyal

Russian President's aide pays homage at National War Memorial

Russian President's aide pays homage at National War Memorial

Lauren Hemp returns to England women’s football squad (Credit: Lauren Hemp/X)

Lauren Hemp returns to England women’s football squad

Bitcoin crashes to 6-month low, slides 30 pc from Oct peak

Bitcoin crashes to 6-month low, slides 30 pc from Oct peak

Sreeleela begins dubbing for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' (Photo Credit: Dawn Pictures/Instagram)

Sreeleela begins dubbing for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'