Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer enjoy a mini 'The Office' reunion

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Steve Carell decided to surprise her 'The Office' co-star Jenna Fischer backstage during her new play, "Ashland Avenue".

Fischer took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of some fun behind-the-scenes moments with Carell.

The video dropped by her on the photo-sharing app opens with Carell surprising his fans backstage, encouraging applause and shouting, "How great is she in this play?" before giving Fischer a warm hug.

The post further included a snap of Carell and Fisher posing together, accompanied by a fan's photo of Carell as Michael Scott in 'The Office' from the episode when he attends Pam's art show.

Not just that, Carell also faced the camera with Fischer's 'Ashland Avenue' castmates for a group photo.

Fisher captioned the post, "Look who came to my art show," she began the post, in reference to her The Office character Pam Beesly. "Love you Steve and Nancy! Last four shows this weekend. I don’t want it to end. (sic)".

Another 'The Office' cast member Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer in the series, penned in the comment section, "Love the live. It’s kinda Like Michael coming to Pam’s art show. (Red heart emoji).

A few months back, Fischer also reunited with another 'The Office ' co-star Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute.

Wilson claimed to have reunited with "one of my favorite people on the planet" over lunch.

At the moment, Fischer is featuring in the play "Ashland Avenue".

Penned by her husband Lee Kirk, the show has been made under the direction of Susan V. Booth. The play is being showcased at the Goodman's Albert Theatre in Chicago.

Going by the play's official plot summary, "Ashland Avenue" shared the tale of Pete's TV and Video, a store with a "plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care."

