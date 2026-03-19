Sharad Kelkar reveals why he holds on to roots, traditions

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who plays the role of Arya in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has shared that he likes to hold on to his roots and traditions as they remind him of his beginnings, and how far he has come.

The actor is celebrating Gudi Padwa, and is fond of celebrating the festivals. Despite his demanding schedule, the actor tries to squeeze time for celebrations.

He told IANS, “For me, Gudi Padwa has always been more than just a festival; it represents the idea of starting fresh with hope and determination”.

“Even today, amidst hectic schedules, I try to hold on to those traditions because they remind me where I come from. Festivals like these bring a sense of grounding and togetherness, and I believe it’s important to pass these values on to the next generation as well”, he added.

Earlier, Sharad spoke on his legacy of 20 years and being called the “TRP King” in the television industry. The actor recently attended the Zee Kutumb Nomination Party when host Jay Soni invited him on stage and hailed him as the “TRP King”. acknowledging his incredible journey and consistent success over the years.

Reflecting on Sharad’s remarkable journey, host Jay Soni said, “There are very few artists who rule the TRP charts. You were a TRP king 20 years back, and you are still ruling the TRP chart today. In every sense, you are a TRP king”.

Sharad said, “It’s all because of Zee TV. Twenty years back, they gave me a chance to be a part of their show ‘Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’, and today they have once again trusted me with a beautiful show like ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. Talking about being referred to as a TRP King, all I want to say is that as an artist, I just work hard, stay true to my art, and remain dedicated. The rest is destiny’s call”.

Sharad was a part of the iconic show ‘Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’, which went on to become one of the top-rated shows in terms of TRP at the time. Two decades later, history has repeated itself as Sharad currently headlines Zee TV’s ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, which is once again ruling the charts and stands as one of the leading shows.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

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--IANS

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