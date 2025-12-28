December 28, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

Stellan Skarsgard feels it’s impossible to be a good parent

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Stellan Skarsgard has a brutally honest opinion about parenthood and kids. The actor doesn't think it is possible to be a "good parent to a kid".

The 74-year-old actor, who has Alexander, 49, Gustaf, 44, Sam, 43, Bill, 35, Eija, 33, and Valter, 29, with his first wife My Skarsgard as well as Ossian, 16, and Kolbjorn, 13, with his second wife Megan Everett, admitted one of his kids has compared him to Gustav, the egocentric director and absent father he plays in his new movie ‘Sentimental Value’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Insisting he wasn't offended that the role was written with him in mind, Stellan told ‘The Independent’, "It’s never an insult, because I don’t play myself usually. I don’t think they can know my personality. And I never thought of Gustav as being like me in any way. Our situations are similar, but it’s totally different. Or at least, I thought so until my son saw the film and said to me, ‘You recognise yourself?’ I said, no! "But of course, they see things that I don’t see, but you can never satisfy a kid. You can never be a good parent to a kid, because truthfully, they have things to complain about because we’re only human, and they’re not perfect either. So you’ve got to live with it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, however, Stellan has a good relationship with his children but admitted he wasn't always a "present" father when they were younger.

He said, “I realised more that maybe I wasn’t totally present when my kids were growing up. But I have eight kids, it’s f****** impossible. I have been very tolerant to my kids, and they have to be tolerant of me, too. I’ve let them go and do whatever they want, and they can let me go and do whatever I want”.

And the ‘Dune’ actor admitted he wouldn't have been happy as a dad standing on the sidelines watching his kids play sports.

