September 24, 2026 11:14 AM हिंदी

Stebin Ben: Had actually sent Nupur Sanon a DM many years back in 2016

Stebin Ben: Had actually Nupur Sanon a DM many years back in 2016

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s love story began with music, Instagram and a direct message (DM) that went unnoticed for nearly four years. He revealed that he first reached out to Nupur in 2016 for a collaboration, long before their friendship turned into a relationship.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date, where the couple opened up about how they first met and how a simple Instagram interaction eventually turned into a relationship.

Stebin shared, “We had a mutual love for music. Nupur is a classically trained musician and singer, and I haven’t taken any formal training, but I used to sing.”

“Isi tarah Instagram pe ek doosre ki tareef karte karte humne baat karna shuru kiya. I had actually sent her a DM many years back in 2016 for a collaboration. At that time, she was a YouTuber. (As we kept appreciating each other’s work on Instagram, we started talking.)”

Nupur, who is the sister of Kriti Sanon shared she did not even see Stebin’s message for nearly four years. It was only in 2020, when she came across his cover of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, that she first heard his music and found his voice and rendition impressive.

Nupur recalled, “I was single at that time and one day I saw Stebin’s DM on my Instagram. It was this classic request for a music collaboration that he had sent back in 2016.”

“There was some vibe and energy in his text, so I replied and we started talking. He used to send me voice notes of songs, and I really liked them.”

Nupur got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in January 2026. The two tied the knot across a three-day celebration blending Christian and traditional Hindu wedding rituals.

--IANS

dc/

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