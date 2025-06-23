‘Moral scandal’: Stalin slams NEET, demands its abolition amid fresh irregularities

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched a scathing attack on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), branding it a “moral scandal” riddled with corruption and irregularities.

Citing fresh reports of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case involving NEET-UG 2025 score manipulation, Stalin reiterated Tamil Nadu’s longstanding demand for scrapping the exam entirely.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Stalin said, “Yet another case that proves NEET isn’t about merit; it’s only about the market. That’s why we’re saying it loud and clear - #NEETisNotNEAT - and we have every reason to.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to media reports of a CBI case filed against a Maharashtra-based doctor and National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, alleging that they manipulated NEET-UG 2025 scores in exchange for bribes.

Stalin said this was just the latest example of how NEET, touted by the Centre as a national benchmark of meritocracy, was in fact deeply flawed.

“The NEET examination system itself is a moral scandal,” Stalin said.

“As if that was not enough, at every stage, from the question paper to the examination centre to the publication of results, it is full of irregularities.”

Stalin also hit out at the opposition AIADMK for remaining silent on the issue, accusing its leaders of pandering to the BJP and the RSS.

“They have time to be showpieces at Sangh Parivar conferences, but not the dignity or courage to raise their voice against the injustice faced by Tamil Nadu’s students,” he charged.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has been at the forefront of the opposition to NEET since its introduction. The state has repeatedly argued that a single, centralised entrance test undermines the social justice-based model of education adopted in Tamil Nadu, which historically emphasised the inclusion of first-generation learners, rural students, and those from marginalised communities. NEET has also been linked to a tragic spate of student suicides in the state.

Since 2017, more than 20 NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu have taken their own lives, citing fear of failure and intense pressure. These incidents have sparked statewide protests, emotional appeals from bereaved families, and unanimous resolutions in the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption from the exam.

Despite the Tamil Nadu government passing legislation to bypass NEET and revert to Class XII board exam marks for medical admissions, the Governor and the Centre have withheld approval, fueling tensions between the state and the Union government.

Stalin’s remarks on Monday are expected to further sharpen the discourse around NEET, especially as fresh irregularities emerge and student anxiety mounts nationwide.

