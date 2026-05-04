Stunning defeat: Stalin loses Kolathur to TVK’s VS Babu

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) In a major political upset, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency, marking a significant setback for the DMK and signalling a dramatic shift in the state’s political landscape.

The shock defeat comes amid a sweeping surge by actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as a formidable new force in Tamil Nadu politics.

TVK's V.S. Babu has emerged as the winner from Kolathur, securing 68,419 votes and defeating Stalin by a margin of 7,731 votes.

In another striking victory of the election, TVK candidate Vijay Dhamu, an auto driver, won the Royapuram constituency in North Chennai. He defeated AIADMK strongman and former minister D. Jayakumar and DMK’s Subair Khan, son of former minister Rahman Khan.

The win is being widely seen as a symbol of grassroots empowerment and a clear message from voters seeking change.

As TVK’s impressive performance became evident, congratulatory messages poured in from across the political and entertainment spectrum.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal lauded Vijay’s “spectacular and resounding victory”, invoking one of his iconic film dialogues to underline the scale of public support.

In a post on X, she described the outcome as a testament to his vision, perseverance, and deep connect with the masses.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated Vijay, stating that the results reflect the “evolving aspirations” of Tamil Nadu’s electorate.

He added that TVK’s emergence introduces a new dimension to the state’s political dynamics and expressed hope that Vijay would meet public expectations with responsibility and commitment.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami appeared set for a massive personal victory.

Contesting from Edappadi, he was leading by a margin of 65,656 votes after 17 of 25 counting rounds, indicating a landslide win.

With the Chief Minister’s defeat and TVK’s breakthrough performance, the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election is shaping up to be a watershed moment, potentially ending decades of bipolar dominance in the state.

--IANS

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