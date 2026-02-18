Stage II GRAP curbs revoked in NCR as Delhi AQI improves

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday revoked Stage II restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) following a steady improvement in Delhi’s air quality.

The decision was taken by the Sub-Committee on GRAP after reviewing the latest air quality data and meteorological forecasts. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 214 on Wednesday, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category but showing a clear downward trend in pollution levels.

The AQI had improved from 261 recorded on February 16 to 249 on February 17 and further to 214 on February 18, aided by favourable weather conditions.

Based on forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days.

“In view of the improving trend in the average AQI of Delhi, the Sub-Committee unanimously decided to revoke Stage II of the extant GRAP across the entire NCR with immediate effect,” the Commission said in a statement.

However, authorities clarified that all measures under Stage I of GRAP will continue to remain in force. Implementing agencies across the NCR have been directed to intensify and strictly enforce Stage I actions to prevent any fresh deterioration in air quality.

Officials said the GRAP mechanism, which prescribes graded restrictions based on pollution levels, had earlier invoked Stage II on October 19, 2025, after AQI levels showed a rising trend.

The Commission emphasised that strict monitoring will continue, and agencies must maintain vigilance to ensure pollution levels do not rise again. Citizens have also been advised to follow the guidelines under Stage I to help sustain the improvement.

The Sub-Committee will keep a close watch on the air quality situation and review the scenario periodically for further decisions based on real-time data and forecasts.

--IANS

sn/vd