SSR’s sister Shweta says 'nobody can play Rama as beautifully as bhai', reacts to his AI images as Lord Ram

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Ram from his upcoming film Ramayana was unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti this year.

Ever since the first look of Ranbir has been out, fans of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput have been sharing AI-generated images, reimagining him in the divine role.

Reacting to these visuals, Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartfelt note on her social media account, expressing how she feels ‘nobody in present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played it.’

She wrote, “Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why?... Because the Ram Ji is just not another person... a character but what he stands for are the values... values we treasure Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa.”

“Just to keep his father’s word he had given to his wife...Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance... what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for... Bhai as Rama moves us because he doesn’t only look divine and graceful but because he radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies.”

“The innocence and purity in his eyes and nobility in his expression prove that nobody in present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played it.

Forever Cherished, Forever Unforgettable, #sushantsinghrajput #rama #divine #shwetasinghkirti,” she wrote.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, known as Bollywood's emerging superstar, the actor passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34.

He was found unalive at his residence in Mumbai.

His death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

Talking about the star, Sushant began his journey in the entertainment industry with television, gaining immense popularity as Manav in the hit show Pavitra Rishta.

Prior to that, he appeared in a second lead, in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

He made a successful transition to Bollywood post Pavitra Rishta, with Kai Po Che!, and went on to deliver notable performances in films like

Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, and the much-loved Chhichhore.

His last movie was Dil Bechara that was released posthumously.

–IANS

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